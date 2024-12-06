Eat & Drink

Minneapolis’ once roaring Red Dragon dive bar closing this month

For nearly 50 years, the Lyndale Avenue dive bar packed a Wondrous Punch.

By Rachel Hutton

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 6, 2024 at 3:07PM
The classic Lyndale Avenue restaurant Red Dragon will close after almost five decades. (Tony Nelson/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Last call for Wondrous Punch: The Red Dragon plans to shut its doors on Dec. 29. The stalwart Chinese American restaurant-slash-dive bar opened in 1976 on Lyndale Avenue in south Minneapolis and quickly became known for its boozy, tiki-style cocktails.

The Red Dragon’s sprawling space attracted groups splitting plates of shrimp toast and cream cheese wontons to soak up the beverages’ powerful punch. In its heyday, the place was crowned with City Pages “Best” titles — Cocktails, Dive Bar, Happy Hour and Jukebox among them — and jam-packed with patrons who didn’t want to go. (In one era, a mulleted bartender used to walk around with a baseball bat to herd crowds through the door at closing time.)

More recently, a sign on the front door announcing the “strictly enforced” dress code and the menu’s declaring there were “no refunds on drinks for any reason” might make younger folks say the place seemed a little “sus” — if the younger folks came around as much anymore.

The Wong family, which has owned the Red Dragon since the 1980s, cited a declining customer base among its reasons for the closure. And the place hasn’t proved as invincible as City Pages once predicted: “A nuclear bomb could drop on the Red Dragon and people would drive in from Dinkytown to drink Fog Cutters in the glassy crater.”

But it will live on in many Minneapolitans’ memories.

TOM WALLACE � twallace@startribune.com The Red Dragon, serves the Wonderous Punch, Bacardi Light, Bacardi dark, Bacardi 151, Meyers Rum, fruit juices, pineapple, orange juice, sweet and sour and a splash of Grinadine, Bartender Sandy Samountry keeps the crowd happy serving them up at the bar.
In 2007, bartender Sandy Samountry keeps the Red Dragon crowd happy serving up its famous Wondrous Punch. (Tom Wallace/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
The Red Dragon's Wondrous Punch: four types of rum, fruit juices, pineapple, orange juice, sweet and sour and a splash of Grenadine. (Tom Wallace/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writer

about the writer

Rachel Hutton

Reporter

Rachel Hutton writes lifestyle and human-interest stories for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More from Eat & Drink

See More

Eat & Drink

Minneapolis’ once roaring Red Dragon dive bar closing this month

card image

For nearly 50 years, the Lyndale Avenue dive bar packed a Wondrous Punch.

Food & Culture

The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week

Parcelle Dayton's wild rice soup Winter Market

Eat & Drink

Apple Valley restaurant group switches gears to open food hall

573510053