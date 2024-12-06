Minneapolis’ once roaring Red Dragon dive bar closing this month

The Red Dragon’s sprawling space attracted groups splitting plates of shrimp toast and cream cheese wontons to soak up the beverages’ powerful punch. In its heyday, the place was crowned with City Pages “Best” titles — Cocktails, Dive Bar, Happy Hour and Jukebox among them — and jam-packed with patrons who didn’t want to go. (In one era, a mulleted bartender used to walk around with a baseball bat to herd crowds through the door at closing time.)