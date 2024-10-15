New chocolate shop opens in Robbinsdale

Cocoa Flake’s chocolates are beauties to behold. Rain coaxes incredible sheen and texture from the chocolate and imparts dazzling designs and colors to each one. Inside, flavors follow her whimsy with options like banoffee, marshmallow crunch, s’mores, lemon curd, passion fruit and more. Her designs also flow with the seasons, with smiling snowmen faces in winter, or eyeballs for Halloween. Each takes at least three days to make, from painting to the exterior to getting the shell and filling just right to be able to pop each out of its mold.