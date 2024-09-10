Myriel’s Karyn Tomlinson is a Food & Wine Best New Chef

While working at Corner Table in 2018, she brought home her first national award as the first woman to win the Cochon culinary competition. To win, chefs are challenged to use whole-hog butchery to create multicourse tasting menus. Tomlinson shone in the event with Scandinavian heritage cooking and a delicate French technique. Her winning menu included Swedish meatballs and an unabashedly humble yet stunning apple pie with a lard crust. That dish and the lessons she learned by embracing her rural Midwestern roots would inform Myriel.