Jesper Wallstedt, Wild goalie of the future, opens up about his ‘all-time low’ in the minors

“I’ve been speaking with a lot of sports psychologists to try to get my mind back and in the right spot,” Wallstedt said after making 24 saves in the Wild’s 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center. “Obviously, when you’re on an all-time low, it feels like there’s no way out, and you keep asking yourself, ‘What you’re doing?’ But I was always trusting my game. I felt like my game was in the right spot. I knew I made the team out of camp. I knew there was something that there was to build from, but it was all in my head.