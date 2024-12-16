The Golden Knights had a tougher trek than the Wild to get to puck drop Sunday, but they didn’t play like it.
Wild slip against a Vegas team with unlikely energy
Kirill Kaprizov’s second consecutive two-goal game wasn’t enough against the Golden Knights, who overcame playing Saturday and then traveling.
After losing in Edmonton the day before and then traveling to Minnesota, Vegas had enough energy to shrug off the Wild 3-2 at Xcel Energy Center, spoiling goaltender Jesper Wallstedt’s season debut and Kirill Kaprizov’s second straight two-goal effort.
Victor Olofsson scored a 2-2 tiebreaker 3 minutes, 49 seconds into the third period against Wallstedt, who was ushered into duty with Filip Gustavsson getting evaluated for an undisclosed issue that coach John Hynes doesn’t believe will be a major problem.
Marc-Andre Fleury, who was in net Saturday for the Wild’s 4-1 win over the Flyers, backed up Wallstedt. The rookie finished with 24 saves in the first home game of his NHL career; last season, Wallstedt’s NHL debut and two subsequent appearances came on the road.
The Wild led early, capitalizing just 1:30 into the first period when Kaprizov one-timed a no-look backhand pass from Mats Zuccarello, who pried the puck away from Vegas along the boards.
On the Golden Knights’ first and only power play, they responded at 9:31 with an Olofsson shot that flew by Wallstedt as he was screened by Mark Stone; the Wild’s only power play came in the final minute of the third period, but the team blanked on its 6-on-4 look. Vegas moved ahead 6:04 into the second period when the Golden Knights gobbled up a Brock Faber turnover and went the other way for a 4-on-3 rush that Shea Theodore buried.
But with 3:04 to go in the period, Kaprizov tallied his second of the game after catching a deflected puck, dropping it to the ice and wiring it by goalie Ilya Samsonov (20 saves).
Kaprizov’s 22 goals are tied with the Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead, and his 47 points are second to the 50 for Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon.
Zuccarello also assisted on this goal, the second he’s factored into since the two were reunited Saturday in Zuccarello’s return from injury.
Kaprizov was getting double-shifted with the Wild playing 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
Yakov Trenin (upper-body injury) and Jakub Lauko (lower body) remained out; Lauko is on injured reserve and considered week-to-week after aggravating the muscle injury that previously sidelined him.
Travis Dermott made his Wild debut after getting claimed off waivers from Edmonton on Friday.
Kirill Kaprizov’s second consecutive two-goal game wasn’t enough against Vegas, which overcame playing Saturday and then traveling.