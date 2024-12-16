Wild slip against a Vegas team with unlikely energy

On the Golden Knights’ first and only power play, they responded at 9:31 with an Olofsson shot that flew by Wallstedt as he was screened by Mark Stone; the Wild’s only power play came in the final minute of the third period, but the team blanked on its 6-on-4 look. Vegas moved ahead 6:04 into the second period when the Golden Knights gobbled up a Brock Faber turnover and went the other way for a 4-on-3 rush that Shea Theodore buried.