Still in its infancy, training camp is a mashup of Wild players, minor-leaguers, prospects and invitees.
Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt ready for more NHL action, but his chances could be limited
Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson remain on the roster, and the Wild also could need to adjust their roster based on their salary-cap needs.
After playing in the NHL and for Iowa in the American Hockey League last season, goaltender Jesper Wallstedt feels like he belongs with both teams.
“It’s kind of fun that you know all the guys here,” he said.
That’s good because Wallstedt might be shuffling between the two lineups for the foreseeable future.
Although Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson are in front of Wallstedt on the depth chart, the Wild are planning to give Wallstedt more NHL action than the three games he logged last season.
But factors out of his control will dictate when and how much he’s in the Wild crease.
“The only thing I can do is focus on what I do on a daily basis,” he said, “and as long as I bring it every day, if I push the other goalies in practice and try to show off good results in the games, I do all I can do.”
Wallstedt believes he is ready for the NHL, and there’s evidence to support his confidence.
His debut was a dud, a seven-goal loss at Dallas on Jan. 10 that president of hockey operations Bill Guerin accepted responsibility for because Wallstedt was playing behind a slumping team. But the blip set up Wallstedt for a comeback, and he capitalized: He stopped all 24 shots he faced in his return to the NHL in April to shut out Chicago and later picked up another victory against San Jose.
With Iowa, Wallstedt, who was drafted during the first round (20th overall) in 2021, won 22 of 45 games and posted a .910 save percentage and 2.70 goals-against average.
He went into the offseason motivated to get back to the NHL.
Usually, Wallstedt tries to stay out of the net as much as possible when he goes back home to Sweden for the summer. This year was different. After feeling like he could have reported to the last two camps in better shape, he was on the ice even more. His sessions went up to 90 minutes, just him, a goalie coach and two shooters.
“I feel like the details, especially my on-ice conditioning, has felt really good at the start of the camp,” Wallstedt said.
The Wild had their first test of the preseason Saturday night at Winnipeg, and Wallstedt backstopped them to a 5-2 victory.
Draft picks Caedan Bankier and Daemon Hunt converted on the power play before newcomers Graeme Clarke, Jakub Lauko and Ben Jones added goals. Wallstedt racked up a whopping 38 saves, the Jets not scoring a second time until the final minute of the third period.
Being “one step ahead” of the play is what Wallstedt is hoping to accomplish during the preseason.
“I have to prove that I belong up here,” he said. “It’s not something that’s guaranteed. But in the long run, obviously try to play as many games as possible, but I can’t just think about games. You gotta practice.
“The habits in practice are just as important as playing games.”
Striking a balance between Wallstedt’s game action and practice reps will be a juggling act for the Wild, and coach John Hynes forecast the Wild’s goaltending situation as “fluid.”
If they’re healthy, the Wild can afford to hold onto three goalies as well as an extra forward and defenseman. But if they need to make a call-up due to an injury up front or on the blue line, they might not have enough salary-cap space to also keep Wallstedt.
Another consideration is the schedule: If the Wild have a lull and Iowa doesn’t, Wallstedt could go to the AHL to compete; he’s exempt from waivers.
Platooning three goaltenders, however, won’t be prioritized over team success.
“If someone’s playing really well and deserves to play, that’s who’s going to play,” Hynes said.
The coaching staff hasn’t shared the Wild’s plan for the position with Fleury or Gustavsson, who kept his answers short when asked about a three-goalie system and his expectation for his workload.
“If they tell me to play, I play,” Gustavsson said.
On the brink of his final season before retiring, Fleury made it clear he wants to help the Wild win and enjoy the process.
“It doesn’t matter,” he said of the situation. “Work hard. Get the guys going. Whatever it is.”
When it comes to mentoring Wallstedt, Fleury is game, and Wallstedt wants to learn.
“Just being around, seeing how he competes during his 21st NHL season, and that’s how old I am,” Wallstedt said. “Just thinking about that is pretty crazy. But just the experience you get from that is so valuable to me.”
Neither Fleury nor Gustavsson was as sharp last season as they were previously, but the drop-off was particularly glaring for Gustavsson.
In the beginning of a three-year, $11.25 million contract, he went 20-18-4 with a .899 save percentage and 3.06 goals-against average after having the second-best save percentage and goals-against average in the NHL during 2022-23.
“It’s a new season, so you’re starting fresh against every other team,” Gustavsson said. “Fleury also needs to start fresh this year, too. So, that’s where we’re at.”
Head strength and conditioning coach Matt Harder visited Gustavsson in Sweden during the offseason, and Hynes saw him at the World Championships.
“He’s had a really good summer,” Hynes said. “He comes back and looks fit. He physically looks better and then mentally, I think he’s in a good head space.”
As for Wallstedt’s mindset, he understands the big picture and his current challenge.
“Definitely try to take a spot straight out of camp,” he said. “That’s my goal.”
Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson remain on the roster, and the Wild also could need to adjust their roster based on their salary-cap needs.