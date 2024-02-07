CHICAGO – Tuesday's matchup with the Bulls seemed like it would be an easy one for the Wolves, who were cruising to a 22-point halftime lead behind a strong first half from Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

As they did in their recent loss to Orlando, the Wolves let their focus slip once they built a big lead.

That once again resulted in a disastrous loss, this time 129-123 in overtime to the Bulls on the road.

Edwards finished with 38 points, 12 rebounds and five assists while Towns had33, but the Wolves' defense slipped in the second half and allowed Coby White to get hot. His 33 points helped the Bulls complete the comeback. The Wolves went 7-for-18 in the fourth quarter and had four turnovers in overtime.

In overtime DeMar Derozan (33 points), who missed the potential winner in regulation, scored eight of Chicago's first 10 points, and the Bulls led 125-119. A three from Edwards pulled the Wolves within three, but Andre Drummond answered with a layup. Edwards committed an offensive foul on the Wolves' next possession. He then made one of two free throws with 41.6 seconds left to cut the Bulls lead to four before an offensive foul on Rudy Gobert with 15.6 to play ended the Wolves' night.

A three-point play from White gave the Bulls a 112-110 lead with 2 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the fourth. It was their first lead since 4-3. The Wolves went over three minutes without a field goal down the stretch, but got a three from Towns to tie the game 115-115 with 50 seconds left. That bucket could have been for the lead if not for Kyle Anderson picking up a technical from the bench on the previous possession.

After a White miss at the other end, Towns missed a three and the Bulls rebounded with two seconds left, but DeRozan missed at the buzzer.

Even though he started 1-for-4 from the field, Edwards was aggressive on almost every touch early. He got to the free-throw line for six of his 13 first-quarter points, and he punctuated the quarter with an impressive two-handed jam. He also led the Wolves with six rebounds in the first, and his efforts paced the Wolves to a 33-22 lead after one.

BOXSCORE: Chicago 129, Timberwolves 123

Towns joined the scoring in quarter two. He was 4-for-7 from three-point range in the first half and was up to 18 points at the half. The Wolves led 69-47 on the strength of 56% shooting overall, 52% from three-point range. The Wolves also limited their turnovers to five.

Towns got into foul trouble in the opening minutes of the third and picked up his fourth foul as the Bulls cut into the Wolves' lead with a 11-0 run. White got hot and was hitting from all over the floor, and that carried over into the fourth, when the Bulls kept chipping away, finally getting all the way back in the final minutes.

The Wolves have now had a weekslong trend of relinquishing large leads in games they should win, going back to their home loss against Charlotte, a road loss to San Antonio and that loss to the Magic.