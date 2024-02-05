The Wolves' victory over Houston Sunday meant far more than changing the '34′ in their win column to '35.'

For the team, it was an opportunity to show their appreciation for the catalyst behind their success this season, sending Chris Finch and the rest of the Minnesota coaching staff to Indianapolis to lead the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game.

Since taking over a 7-24 team in February 2021, Finch has propelled the Timberwolves into the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, something that they haven't done in consecutive years since 2003-2004. With his team tied for the driver's seat in the West through 50 games, Finch and the Wolves are well on their way to their third postseason trip in as many full years.

Finch is rarely recognized on a national scale for the transformation of the Timberwolves. Even he refused to take credit Sunday after clinching a trip to the All-Star Game.

"Really, it's a reflection of our season to date," Finch said. "It's everybody doing their job. I know the players were excited coming into the game to be able to give that opportunity to us, so we really appreciate that. More than anything, it's an honor for the organization to do this and represent them in the All-Star game. I know we're excited and looking forward to it, but like anything else, it's just a reflection of all the work everyone's doing."

To say Finch's players were ecstatic would be an understatement. After Anthony Edwards shouted him out in his post-game interview, Finch was greeted in the locker room by getting drenched with celebratory water by the entire team. Edwards called Finch earning the honor of All-Star coach "the greatest thing of the season," and was happy his coach was getting recognized for his success.

"He coaches his players," Edwards said. "He's not like a coach who lets us off the hook or tries to sugarcoat stuff for us. He really coaches hard. He holds everybody accountable, and we need that, starting from the head. He's the head of the snake."

Finch is more than just a coach to the Wolves. He's a leader, and someone who's not going to stop until he gets the best out of his players. Mike Conley said he appreciates that Finch challenges his team, lets them know what they need to do to get better every day and doesn't back down from anything.

"It means a lot," Conley said. "Hadn't been a picture-perfect road for us the last month – we've played kind of up and down, and you lose sight of accomplishments when you feel like you're not playing your best. For us to accomplish something tonight, especially for him, for the assistants, all the guys who've put in the time, it just means a lot for everybody."

Minnesota is on pace for its second-best regular season ever, just trailing the 58-win Wolves from 2004 that earned the conference's No. 1 seed. In addition to many of their top players making the leap, the Timberwolves are in the position they are in part because they want to win for their coach. Rudy Gobert, now in his second year being coached by Finch, knows the value of playing under someone like that.

"What I really love about him is he's really honest," Gobert said. "He tells every player what he thinks, what they need to do. He's not scared of hurting anybody's feelings, and you need that. If you want to build an accountable locker room and if you want to be on a championship-caliber team, I think it's really important. And obviously, he's a great human being. For me, getting to know him, as a person more than anything, makes me want to win for him because I appreciate who he is as a person."

Finch will get the opportunity to coach some of the top players in the league during All-Star Weekend, such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic. He'll also be joined by Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, both of which are returning to the All-Star Game. That makes Finch, who's making his first appearance, the rookie.

Towns joked Sunday that he doesn't think Finch will like it.

"I think we're gonna make him enjoy it," Towns said. "That's what me and Ant are gonna be there to do, help him understand the moment. [He's] kind of, in essence, like a first time All-Star. So we'll just try to do everything we possibly can to make him realize moments like this are very rare and he should enjoy it to the fullest, no matter what the situations play out to be."

While Towns and Edwards are expecting a fun game and weekend full of festivities, the distinguishment hasn't sunk in yet for Finch. Perhaps while travelling during the Timberwolves' upcoming four-game road trip, he'll get the chance to reflect on what it means to be in this position. Regardless, he'll be able to share the experience with his staff, which has worked tirelessly to elevate the Wolves to the level they're at today.

Despite it all, Finch joked Sunday that he doesn't expect anything during the All-Star Game to change.

"It's an incredible honor," Finch said. "I'm sure it'll be an amazing experience, and like these guys here, I'm sure those guys won't listen to what I have to say either. So it'll be just like any other game."