Opening bell: Matching the best comeback in WNBA Finals history, the Lynx — down 18 at one point — rallied for the 95-93 overtime victory. The team was down 11 with 3 minutes, 23 seconds to play in regulation but finished the fourth quarter 12-1 and outlasted the Liberty in the OT period. Minnesota outscored New York 23-10 over the final eight-plus minutes of the game, with Napheesa Collier (eight) and Courtney Williams (13) scoring 21 of those. The Lynx held the Liberty to 37.9% shooting, pushing their record to 181-11 since 2011 when holding an opponent under 40%.