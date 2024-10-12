Lynx-Liberty WNBA Finals Game 2 preview: Series fires back up after a dramatic opening
The Minnesota Lynx rallied from 18 points down to win in overtime, but events may have inspired New York Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart.
Best-of-five series
Thursday: Lynx 95, Liberty 93 (OT)
Sunday: at Barclays Center (2 p.m., ABC)
Wednesday: at Target Center in Minneapolis (7 p.m., ESPN)
Friday (if necessary): at Target Center (7 p.m., ESPN)
Sunday, Oct. 20 (if necessary): at Barclays Center, (7 p.m., ESPN)
Game 2 preview
Opening bell: Matching the best comeback in WNBA Finals history, the Lynx — down 18 at one point — rallied for the 95-93 overtime victory. The team was down 11 with 3 minutes, 23 seconds to play in regulation but finished the fourth quarter 12-1 and outlasted the Liberty in the OT period. Minnesota outscored New York 23-10 over the final eight-plus minutes of the game, with Napheesa Collier (eight) and Courtney Williams (13) scoring 21 of those. The Lynx held the Liberty to 37.9% shooting, pushing their record to 181-11 since 2011 when holding an opponent under 40%.
Watch her: Expect a very motivated Breanna Stewart. The Liberty star scored 18 points in Game 1 but made just six of 21 shots and two of six three-pointers. She went to the line for two free throws with 0.8 seconds left in regulation and her team down a point, but she made just one, leading to overtime. She had a good look at a 4-footer in the closing moments of OT that would have tied the game.
Injuries: Neither team reports any injuries.
Forecast: The Lynx took a first-quarter punch in Game 1 and came back. But record-setting rallies don’t happen that often in the playoffs, so the Lynx will have to be better from the start.
It’s Cheryl Reeve’s seventh appearance in the championship series, she’s won a record-tying four titles, and she coached Team USA to Olympic gold this summer.