NEW YORK – After losing Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Thursday in the most dramatic way possible, the New York Liberty promised a response in the second game Sunday.
Liberty blow big late lead, miss key shots in losing to Lynx in WNBA Finals opener
Breanna Stewart, a two-time league MVP, missed a crucial free throw, then a game-tying layup in overtime while teammate Sabrina Ionescu struggled from the floor in New York’s Game 1 loss to the Lynx.
“We just take it on the chin,” said Breanna Stewart, who bore the brunt of criticism after the game.
One of the best players in the league — a two-time league MVP, in fact — Stewart scored 18 points with nine rebounds and three assists. But the 6-4 forward also shot just 6-for-21 from the floor. She missed a free throw late in regulation that would have given the top-seeded Liberty the lead with less than a second remaining. And she missed a driving layup right before time expired in overtime.
“We were up a lot, and then we had a wild kind of sequence to end the fourth,” said Stewart, who was named WNBA Finals MVP in winning championships with the Seattle Storm in 2018 and 2020 after winning four NCAA championships at UConn.
“Didn’t start overtime great. I had a great look at the end and I didn’t make it. But this is a series. We wanted to really win, obviously, for home court. But the beauty is, we have another game on Sunday and we’ll be ready.”
The Liberty have lost four of five games to the Lynx this season, including in the Commissioner’s Cup title game. The Lynx’s victory at Target Center back in late May marked the only time the Liberty had lost consecutive games all season.
New York became the first team in WNBA postseason history to have a 15-point lead in the final five minutes of regulation and lose; those teams were 183-0 before Thursday.
“We went away from our principles of play,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said. “We had a great first quarter, and then they lifted up the energy and outhustled us. Look, defensively, they executed better than us. That’s what it came down to.
“We’re disappointed. We have to be better.”
The Liberty believe there is a lot to build on. New York out-rebounded the Lynx 44-32, turned 20 offensive rebounds into 23 second-chance points. Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu — the Liberty’s two Team USA Olympians — were a combined 14-for-47.
“We had a tough night,” Brondello said. “We had a tough shooting night. We all did. But what I know is Sabrina is a competitor. She’ll get ready for Game 2 and come back strong.”
Stewart?
“Listen, I want to be taking these shots,” she said. “I feel like knowing my teammates and that everyone has confidence in me is important. It’s kind of like, onto the next. Still making sure I’m aggressive any time on the court. Obviously, as a player, this is frustrating. But, bounce back for Game 2.”
Etc.
• In her past five playoff games, Lynx point guard Courtney Williams is shooting 53% overall, 63.6% on threes, 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 18.2 points. She is the second player in Lynx playoff history to have 20 points, five assists and five rebounds in back-to-back games, joining Maya Moore (2016).
• Kayla McBride’s 22 points for the Lynx were a postseason high.
• Napheesa Collier of the Lynx became the first player in WNBA postseason to score 20 or more points with three or more steals and five or more blocks.
It’s Cheryl Reeve’s seventh appearance in the championship series, she’s won a record-tying four titles, and she coached Team USA to Olympic gold this summer.