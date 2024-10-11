BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The Lynx spent the the first quarter and a half of Thursday’s game at Barclays Center digging, digging, digging.
The Lynx trailed 32-19 after one quarter but made an 18-2 run late that sent the game to overtime.
An 18-point deficit at one point, 17 midway through the second. They were down 11 to the New York Liberty with less than four minutes left to go in regulation.
But all that did was set the stage for one of the most stirring comebacks in franchise history: a 95-93 overtime victory over the host Liberty in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.
It left the capacity crowd that filled the arena stunned. It gave the Lynx a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series, which continues here Sunday.
Collier and Williams scored every point in a 12-point run and the Lynx took the lead on Williams’ four-point play with 5.5 seconds left in regulation.
But, in an elongated final possession, Breanna Stewart was fouled with 0.8 seconds left. She only hit one of two free throws, forcing an overtime.
The Lynx scored the first four points of overtime and never trailed. But a couple of late turnovers allowed the Liberty to tie the score on Jonquel Jones’ bucket.
Out of a timeout, Collier hit a turnaround in the lane with 8.8 seconds left.
Stewart’s last-gasp shot didn’t fall at the OT buzzer and the Lynx had finished the comeback.
Williams scored 23 points, Kayla McBride 22, Collier 21 and Natisha Hiedeman 10 for the Lynx, who outscored the Liberty 23-10 over the final 8:23.
Four of five Liberty starters were in double figures, led by Jones, who had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Sabrina Ionescu had 19, Stewart 18 and Leonie Fiebich 17.
The Lynx held the Liberty to 37.8% shooting, which made up for the Liberty’s edge in second-chance points (23-11).
Before Lynx-Liberty Game 1, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the season likely will go deeper into October. She also said the league is taking steps to combat racism and bullying.