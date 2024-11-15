Duluth man suspected of killing family, himself got gun permit in September, police say

Ramsland called local authorities on July 3 to report that Anthony Nephew had attacked her and was suicidal. He was cooperative when officers arrived and admitted to holding a knife to his wife’s neck. He told a police officer that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia in the past five years and had been going downhill. “He had a med change a few days ago and since then voices have been telling him [President Donald] Trump is going to take over the world and he needs to kill his family to protect them,” according to an incident report.