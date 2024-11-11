Closing the HERC incinerator is a necessary step toward our zero-waste future

Some HERC defenders advocate for delay by arguing that incineration is better than landfills. First, their information is outdated and flawed, completely ignoring health impacts and not factoring in reductions in organic waste going to landfills, which is the cause of methane release. This is why the EPA is currently reviewing its waste hierarchy. Second, the dichotomy is false: Two-thirds of HERC waste coming from Minneapolis can be recycled or composted. And after incineration, about 25% of the original tonnage remains in the form of ash, which typically contains numerous toxic elements (like lead, cadmium, mercury, molybdenum, nickel, selenium, etc.) and other contaminants (dioxins, furans, chloride, acids, etc.). This ash is then trucked to another landfill in Rosemount — about 250 tons each day. After kicking the can on landfill abatement for decades and wasting tens of millions of dollars on HERC each year — putting the county into $37-million-plus in debt for HERC repairs — closing the HERC is an opportunity to seriously invest in a zero-waste future.