Opinion: The Trump administration is trying to erase queer youths from American life

A recent Trevor Project survey asked LGBTQIA2S+ youth about the best way for adults to show support and acceptance. Their most common response? To simply trust that the young people know who they are. A majority surveyed said affirming spaces at school are more important than affirming spaces at home, and we know a relationship with a trusting adult can improve mental health and academic outcomes. What makes the Trump administration’s actions so appalling, then, is that they aren’t simply ignoring LGBTQIA2S+ students — they are directly attacking the support systems these young people say they need to survive.