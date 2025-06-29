Opinion: The Trump administration is trying to erase queer youths from American life

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
In April 2024, I joined my fellow U.S. Department of Education (ED) officials for a listening session with transgender and nonbinary students in observance of Transgender Day of Visibility. Our goal was to listen and learn from students’ experiences during a time of increased hostility toward LGBTQIA2S+ Americans, and the students’ determination to live openly and learn without fear inspired agency officials. As a gay civil servant, I walked away resolute in my commitment to ensuring every student feels safe attending school in this country.
[Opinion editor’s note: For readers who are unfamiliar with the full acronym LGBTQIA2S+, the characters after LGBT refer to queer or questioning; intersex; asexual; two-spirit people; and the final “+” is meant to encompass all gender identities and orientations.]
This spring, current Education Secretary Linda McMahon hosted her own listening session. Advertised as a “De-Trans Awareness Day” event, she invited conservative parents’ rights advocates and de-transition groups to her office to amplify skepticism and fear about trans children. McMahon eschewed any hopeful tone in ED’s official news release about the event, implying that trans people don’t really exist and claiming without evidence that teachers are coercing students into having gender confirmation surgery.
What a difference one year makes.
President Donald Trump’s fixation on transgender women gets ample attention, but his administration’s most harmful actions often come as changes to administrative policy and practice. You may not always notice these changes amid the daily news deluge, but they have disastrous consequences for LGBTQIA2S+ youth (about 1 in 4 Gen Z young people).
The administration’s opening salvos included existential threats: refusing to recognize transgender people’s existence and removing key civil rights protections based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. It’s an unsettling feeling, especially for young people still trying to understand themselves while deciding who they want to become.