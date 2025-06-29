Opinion: The Minnesota lives complicated as Congress considers the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

Behind every statistic about hunger are real people doing everything they can to get by. Each year at The Food Group we host a Lived Experience Leadership Cohort with individuals across the state who experience food insecurity. They don’t just bring their stories, they bring expertise — guiding our work to end hunger in Minnesota. They remind us how critical programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are and how serious the threat is as Congress considers deep cuts through budget reconciliation.