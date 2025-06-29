Opinion: The Minnesota lives complicated as Congress considers the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Behind every statistic about hunger are real people doing everything they can to get by. Each year at The Food Group we host a Lived Experience Leadership Cohort with individuals across the state who experience food insecurity. They don’t just bring their stories, they bring expertise — guiding our work to end hunger in Minnesota. They remind us how critical programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are and how serious the threat is as Congress considers deep cuts through budget reconciliation.
Ronda, a senior from Duluth, and Tina (name changed for anonymity), a single mom from Blaine, met in this year’s cohort. Both rely on SNAP to help put food on the table, and I believe their experiences are vital to all of us. They are among the nearly 500,000 Minnesotans, over half of whom are children and seniors, who depend on the program.
This federally funded program is one of the most effective ways to address hunger, providing nine meals for every one meal that a food shelf or food bank could offer. But it is not an easy program to access. There’s considerable paperwork and strict guidelines in order to qualify for benefits.
Participants like Tina, who is employed, must submit monthly income documentation, a process that is daunting to keep up with. And for seniors like Ronda, the administrative and technology requirements are overwhelming. Missing a deadline or making one filing error can cost families their food benefits, especially as overburdened caseworkers struggle to keep up with rising hunger.
The budget reconciliation proposal, commonly called the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” ironic in name to folks like Tina and Ronda, is awaiting a vote in the U.S. Senate. In addition to shifting a portion of the program cost to the states, the proposal would expand the already harsh and ineffective work requirements to seniors between 55 and 64 years of age and parents with children over the age of 10.
These changes would have an immediate and devastating impact. More than 150,000 Minnesotans, mostly children and seniors, are at risk of losing food support, and those who meet the requirements will face even more paperwork in the process.