The fiscal impact of the bill will be big, but it won’t be beautiful

In Washington, it’s arithmetic versus rhetoric regarding economic issues. Politics may prevail in the short term. But ultimately, as always, math will win out.
“This bill does not add to the deficit,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters recently when asked about the domestic-policy bill that passed last week in the House by one vote (with all Republicans but two voting “yes” and all Democrats opposed). “It is the largest savings for any legislation that has ever passed Capitol Hill in our nation’s history.”
That’s “factually inaccurate,” Brett Loper, senior adviser for the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, understatedly said as he named a litany of legitimate entities that have crunched the numbers — including some who believe the legislation could crunch the country someday into a fiscal crisis.
Speaking of his foundation, whose mission is “to increase public awareness of the nature and urgency of the key fiscal challenges threatening America’s future and to accelerate action on them,” Loper added that “from our point of view, the current options that they are contemplating are not wise. They need to first start addressing the problem before making it worse.”
The “problem” is already acute.
The current national debt is about $36 trillion and another $22 trillion is “on autopilot,” Loper said. And an analysis reported in the Wall Street Journal posits that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act would add at least $2.3 trillion through 2034, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (other organizations score it even higher).