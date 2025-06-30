Counterpoint: Don’t take free school lunches from my students

As an educator at a Title I elementary school in St. Paul, I was troubled by the June 20 commentary “Can we argue with free food in schools? Maybe.” The author argues against a program that ensures my students have enough food to eat each day. Title I schools are public schools in disadvantaged areas that require federal funding to offset limited local tax bases. In simple terms, this means I work with students actively experiencing homelessness, food insecurity and severe economic instability. Reading an opinion piece advocating for more insecurity in the lives of these children forced me to write a response: