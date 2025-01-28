Brehm: Pardon who? The dangerous and disgraceful use of pardons by Biden and Trump

While I supported President Trump’s election and remain convinced four more years of his leadership will be better than a continuation of the last languishing four, his exoneration of anyone implicated in the Jan. 6 riots was wrong. It was a disgraceful moment in American history, and those that trespassed at the Capitol that day and disrupted the procedures of our democracy deserved to be punished. Trump promised voters that he would limit any such action to only those defendants unfairly treated by prosecutors and convicted of nonviolent offenses, which is fair enough. But he broke his word with such overly broad blanket pardons last week. That’s an offense to his voters who weren’t told that was part of the deal during the campaign. The move is especially disrespectful to law enforcement at a time when they need us to have their backs more than ever.