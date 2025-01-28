Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Brehm: Pardon who? The dangerous and disgraceful use of pardons by Biden and Trump
Both presidents set terrible precedents in their recent exercises of the presidential pardon power.
There’s no question that the pardon powers conferred upon the president in Article II of the Constitution are broad. Our founding document grants the occupant of the Oval Office great discretion in the exercise of this merciful prerogative, which the Supreme Court has characterized as “unlimited.” In the Federalist Papers, Alexander Hamilton defended the plenary presidential pardon power, maintaining such authority “should be as little as possible fettered or embarrassed” to ensure “easy access to exceptions in favour of unfortunate guilt.”
Nevertheless, Americans expect our presidents to use discretion and good judgment when issuing commutations. Circumventing the normal course of the U.S. criminal justice system is serious business and should be handled with care and restraint. Recently, both Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden failed in that and abused their exoneration authority.
In December 2020, right before taking office and amid rumors that then-President Trump would grant blanket pardons to his family as he left the White House (something he never did), President-elect Biden said to CNN: “It concerns me in terms of what kind of precedent it sets and how the rest of the world looks at us as a nation of laws and justice … . You’re not going to see in our administration that kind of approach to pardons.” Biden was right that such remissions are antithetical to the rule of law and smell of corruption, but he was dishonest in pledging his administration would stay clear of them. We now know, of course, it did not. Not at all.
In the final weeks and even minutes of his — thankfully — single presidential term, President Biden, the self-proclaimed defender of democratic norms, granted unprecedented sweeping preemptive pardons to many of his fellow Bidens, including his own brother and son. It was a move even longtime Clinton adviser and Democratic pollster Mark Penn called an “unprecedented abuse of government power.” President Biden once crudely said: “No one f---s with a Biden.” He was half right and half wrong: the voters were able to last November, but the criminal justice system can’t — as it can with the rest of us. That’s not right in a country where no one should be above the law.
Seemingly to distract Americans from these mafia-style shenanigans, Biden doubled down on his presidential pardon malpractice, issuing grants of clemency to thousands of legitimately convicted criminals. They included Adrian Peeler, a Connecticut man who was accused of shooting an 8-year-old boy in the back of the head before killing his mother, and Leonard Peltier, a Native American activist convicted of killing two FBI agents. Thirty-seven death row inmates were also beneficiaries of Biden’s leniency, with their sentences commuted to life in prison. What a dangerous disgrace.
While I supported President Trump’s election and remain convinced four more years of his leadership will be better than a continuation of the last languishing four, his exoneration of anyone implicated in the Jan. 6 riots was wrong. It was a disgraceful moment in American history, and those that trespassed at the Capitol that day and disrupted the procedures of our democracy deserved to be punished. Trump promised voters that he would limit any such action to only those defendants unfairly treated by prosecutors and convicted of nonviolent offenses, which is fair enough. But he broke his word with such overly broad blanket pardons last week. That’s an offense to his voters who weren’t told that was part of the deal during the campaign. The move is especially disrespectful to law enforcement at a time when they need us to have their backs more than ever.
It’s no wonder the largest law enforcement organization in the country, the Fraternal Order of Police, stated that these sweeping remissions send a “dangerous message.” They certainly do. Take these Jan. 6 lawbreakers as an example, who got a break last week from the president. According to court papers, David Dempsey “viciously assaulted and injured police officers” on Capitol Hill that day and used flagpoles, pieces of furniture, pepper spray and “anything else he could get his hands on” to injure law enforcement. Robert Palmer attacked Capitol Hill police officers with a fire extinguisher. The fact that each got a get-out-of-jail-free card from a Republican White House is both bad policy and bad politics.
It undermines the Republican Party’s critical leadership in restoring American “law and order” to our cities and neighborhoods and blurs the contrast we have with Democrats, many of whom like looking the other way when crimes are committed by the right people in the name of a leftist cause. For example, many in progressive circles, including some DFL leaders in this state, had no issue with the light prosecutorial treatment or none altogether received by the rioters that participated in the violence, arson, vandalism and looting that took place during the May 2020 unrest in Minneapolis. We Republicans should always be better than that no matter the cause or candidate of the offender. Lady Justice wears a blindfold for a reason.
The framers of the Constitution envisioned the presidential pardon power primarily to be used for two reasons: when national unity demands it and to temper overly severe renderings of criminal law. In furtherance of the former, President Gerald Ford sagely pardoned his predecessor, Richard Nixon, to bring a nation ripped apart back together again. And to fulfill the latter, President Trump prudently provided clemency to several elderly Catholic women thrown in prison by a zealous Biden Department of Justice for simply praying and protesting at abortion clinics. The use of presidential leniency in these instances benefited the national interest.
But the recent precedents set by President Biden in pardoning his family and countless violent convicted criminals and President Trump in absolving justly convicted participants in the Jan. 6 riots do not serve the country well. Future presidents should never use the pardon pen this way again.
