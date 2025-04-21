Denker: The inclusive legacy of a lowly pontiff

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
When I awoke the first morning after Easter Sunday to learn of Pope Francis’ death, the first tributes to him I saw were from a Jewish person and a gay Methodist pastor. That was fitting for a pope who represented the best of an inclusive Catholic Church, and, if I may, an inclusive Gospel of Jesus himself.
The Catholic Church is perhaps better known throughout history for its exclusion, abuse, violence and stodginess, at least as portrayed in popular culture. But it was that inclusive bent of Vatican II and trailblazing and social justice-oriented Catholicism that touched my life most deeply, made evident in the past 12 years that Francis served as leader of the world’s largest religious institution.
As a Lutheran pastor, people sometimes questioned my work for Catholic publications like U.S. Catholic magazine where I’ve been a frequent contributor on conservative American Catholicism. But like I said, what I saw of the Catholic Church was much more open and accepting than the traditionalist, fundamentalist caricature of religion preferred by American right-wing politicians and financiers.
I sometimes say I’m half-Catholic, which Francis might not like, but my Catholic dad’s side of the family, rooted in hardworking, rural Midwestern (Stearns County in Minnesota) German Catholicism nonetheless drew inspiration from his leadership. My Catholic cousins worked in low-income Catholic schools after graduating from places like Notre Dame and the University of St. Thomas. One of them still works for a rural Midwestern diocese; others continue to teach in parochial schools. Another has been a longtime leader in Habitat for Humanity.
Francis comes from the church that has spawned brilliant, courageous and even irreverent (when it comes to unholy hierarchy) religious sisters like Simone Campbell, a lawyer who led the Network Lobby for Catholic Social Justice for 17 years, fighting for health care and social services for the poor, leading Pope Benedict’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith to investigate the organization for being a “negative influence.”
It was Francis’ church that reminded religious sisters like Campbell and social justice-leaning Catholics all over the world that they were still welcome — even celebrated — under its vast umbrella. And I know it was Francis’ church that invited me — a Lutheran pastor — to share a message, albeit before the official beginning of the Mass, at a large Catholic parish in Minneapolis in January 2020.