Denker: The inclusive legacy of a lowly pontiff

But ultimately it was never about doctrine or theology. For Francis was never primarily a theologian, as many have noted. He was first always a pastor, and as all pastors know: This job will do a number on your ego. For you to maintain any kind of integrity in this work as God’s servant, you have to be humble. The first step is admitting, in any situation, that you might be wrong. Only then can God do God’s best work in you and through you.