Brehm: This Nikki Haley Republican will be voting — with reticence — for Donald Trump and JD Vance

That starts with the crisis at America’s porous southern border. Thanks to the lax immigration policies of Harris’ boss, more than 10 million migrants have illegally crossed into the U.S. since Trump left office — a number higher than the individual populations of all but 10 states. The U.S. is a wonderful and generous country — the greatest in the world — and we do and should continue to welcome legal immigrants into our country and communities with open arms. While Trump’s demeaning rhetoric about migrants has been disgraceful, we cannot afford to provide for millions of unverified people pouring over our border year after year, nor should we have to accept the danger that brings. This lawless approach under which Mexican drug cartels flourish and Americans suffer (fentanyl overdoses are now the leading cause of death for 18- to 45-year-olds) poses a clear and present danger and existential threat to the sovereignty of the U.S. and must be stopped with immediacy. The Biden-Harris administration has not been able to do that. A Harris-Walz one would not either. I do think Trump will.