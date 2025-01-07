Beat the winter blues with these eight must-see theater shows

Before social media and email, fans of celebrities would write letters with the hope that they would get a response. Poet T.S. Eliot was an admirer of comic genius Groucho Marx and wrote to him, asking for a picture. In June 1964, Groucho was passing through London, where Eliot lived, and the poet invited the comic over for dinner. There’s not much written about what transpired between them, so playwright Jeffrey Hatcher has imagined what it would be like to have the literary titan and the master of one-liners go at it in a game of one-upmanship. The two-hander premieres with Jim Cunningham, who has played Groucho in “The Cocoanuts,” again playing Groucho, and understated actor John Middleton as Eliot. Hatcher also works with his son, Evan Hatcher, as part of the creative process in a show directed by Illusion co-founder Michael Robins. (Feb. 21-March 15, Illusion Theater, Mpls.)