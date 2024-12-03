Apple Valley restaurant group switches gears to open food hall

Along with the name change, Donatell is switching concepts at the Apple Valley restaurant that first opened as the Misfits Collective food hall (14889 Florence Trail). Currently operating as Pizzeria Social and Curiouser Coffee & Conservatory, the space will once again lean into the food hall concept. Now called Revolve Hall, Curiouser will expand its menu, and Square Cut Pizza will serve Detroit-style pan pizzas and thin-crust tavern pizzas. Also in the mix: Ice Cold Tacos, with rolled ice cream shaped into taco shells, Mean Miner’s Smoked Street Tacos and Whiskey Inferno steakhouse and barbecue.