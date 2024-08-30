A peek inside Barcelona, the new tapas restaurant in Minneapolis’ North Loop

In contrast to a Barcelona location in Denver, which has a ranch-style feel, the Minneapolis space has a loft vibe, fitting for its North Loop address of warehouse and artist spaces. Playing off “Minneapolis’ timber and wood craftsmen heritage” is a big theme, from the walnut tables to the custom walnut shelving, which serves as a partition between the entrance and the dining room. Custom light fixtures are crafted from materials upcycled from a mushroom farm. Large pieces of mixed media art meshing photography, concrete and paint that McConnell created adorn the walls.