A look at the deportees on plane that headed for South Sudan from US

The foreign men convicted of crimes who were placed on a deportation flight headed for the chaotic nation of South Sudan were originally from countries as far away as Mexico and Vietnam. They had lived in various places from California to Iowa, Nebraska to Florida, with one serving a sentence of nearly 30 years.
They were accused and convicted of crimes ranging from murder, to rape, robbery and assault.
Despite their criminal records, a federal judge says the White House violated a court order on deportations to third countries, adding these eight migrants aboard the plane were not given a meaningful opportunity to object that the deportation could put them in danger.
Judge Brian E. Murphy in Boston ordered a new set of interviews with the migrants, either back in the U.S. or abroad. Trump administration officials accused ''activist judges'' of advocating the release of dangerous criminals.
''No country on Earth wanted to accept them because their crimes are so uniquely monstrous and barbaric,'' said Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security.
These are the migrants who were part of the deportation flight.
SOUTH SUDAN: Dian Peter Domach
The only man from South Sudan on the flight was 33-year-old Dian Peter Domach. He was convicted in 2013 of robbery, for which he was sentenced to 8 to 14 years in prison; and of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, for which he was sentenced to 6 to 10 years. Those sentences were to be served one after the other. The Department of Homeland Security said Domach was also convicted of driving under the influence.