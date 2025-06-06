TSA agents seize two loaded guns on the same day at MSP Airport

Twice in one day, TSA agents found a loaded gun in a passenger’s carry-on luggage at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Agents found the weapons in separate incidents on Tuesday as the passengers went through security checkpoints, the Transportation Security Administration said.
Airport police responded to both incidents and in both cases confiscated the firearms
“Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is a careless, expensive mistake that increases risks to passengers and airport employees,” said Marty Robinson, TSA’s federal security director for Minnesota. “Individuals who own firearms should familiarize themselves with regulations regarding where their weapons can and cannot be carried.”
TSA agents have found and confiscated 22 guns this year. That compares with 52 for all of last year.
In 2024, agents found two firearms in checked luggage at the Duluth International Airport and one in Rochester.
Penalties for passengers caught with a loaded gun to a security checkpoint can face local police action and a federal civil fine of up to $17,062, with amount determined by circumstance and if the passenger is a repeat offender, according to TSA’s sanction schedule.
In addition, TSA can revoke TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.