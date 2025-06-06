News & Politics

TSA agents seize two loaded guns on the same day at MSP Airport

Agents found the firearms in separate incidents Tuesday as passengers went through security checkpoints.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 6, 2025 at 11:07AM
Security lines at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport moved at a normal pace Thursday morning with no visible backups. The TSA had most checkpoints open. ] GLEN STUBBE * gstubbe@startribune.com Thursday, May 19, 2016 EDS, Photos were taken between 8-9am. The busy summer travel season approaches, and questions linger whether the Spring Break debacle at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will repeat itself with long lines and cranky travelers. MSP
Security lines at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Twice in one day, TSA agents found a loaded gun in a passenger’s carry-on luggage at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Agents found the weapons in separate incidents on Tuesday as the passengers went through security checkpoints, the Transportation Security Administration said.

Airport police responded to both incidents and in both cases confiscated the firearms

“Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is a careless, expensive mistake that increases risks to passengers and airport employees,” said Marty Robinson, TSA’s federal security director for Minnesota. “Individuals who own firearms should familiarize themselves with regulations regarding where their weapons can and cannot be carried.”

TSA agents have found and confiscated 22 guns this year. That compares with 52 for all of last year.

In 2024, agents found two firearms in checked luggage at the Duluth International Airport and one in Rochester.

Penalties for passengers caught with a loaded gun to a security checkpoint can face local police action and a federal civil fine of up to $17,062, with amount determined by circumstance and if the passenger is a repeat offender, according to TSA’s sanction schedule.

In addition, TSA can revoke TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.

TSA considers a firearm to be “loaded” when both the firearm and its ammunition are accessible to the passenger.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if the weapons are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared to the airline at the check-in counter, per TSA guidelines.

Airlines may have additional rules and requirements for passengers traveling with guns and ammunition, the TSA said.

The TSA reminds passengers to check and remove any for prohibited items from baggage before heading to the airport.

“With our summer travel season underway, we strongly encourage passengers to pack smart and start with an empty bag,” Robinson said.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Minneapolis

Social media, text chains help anti-ICE protesters get the word out during Minneapolis raid

card image

Message chains with trained observers and social media posts are ways activist organizations are getting eyes on ICE activity.

News & Politics

TSA agents seize two loaded guns on the same day at MSP Airport

Security lines at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport moved at a normal pace Thursday morning with no visible backups. The TSA had most checkpoints open. ] GLEN STUBBE * gstubbe@startribune.com Thursday, May 19, 2016 EDS, Photos were taken between 8-9am. The busy summer travel season approaches, and questions linger whether the Spring Break debacle at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will repeat itself with long lines and cranky travelers. MSP

Twin Cities Suburbs

Here’s what’s behind the roundabout-ification of Minnesota roads

Traffic moved through the roundabout on 66th Street near Hwy. 77 in Richfield.