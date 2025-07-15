The Emmy nominations are here. 'Severance,' 'The White Lotus' and 'Adolescence' could have a big day

Last year, the British Netflix production ''Baby Reindeer'' was surprisingly dominant in the limited series categories. This year, it will surprise no one if the Netflix British crime drama ''Adolescence'' does the same in the same categories. It was probably the most acclaimed show of the year. Fifteen-year-old Owen Cooper, who plays the 13-year-old accused of a killing at the center of the story, is likely to get one of several acting nominations.