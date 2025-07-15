There was a remarkable baseball tradition played out in our midst over the past five days, and it came with an excellent bonus.
“I don’t think we had a rain delay in the tournament,” Jim Peck said. “Every game went off as scheduled.”
Larry Addington looked at the field down below as a pair of visiting teams from Nebraska were about to start Tuesday at the 9 a.m. semifinal and said: “That doesn’t happen often.”
Peck nodded and said: “It might be a first.”
The Gopher Classic was started officially by Peck and his recruited partners and volunteers as a 16-team American Legion tournament in 1977. It grew rapidly from there and for more than two decades it has been the largest Legion tournament in the country:
Ninety-six senior teams (19-and-under) guaranteed five games apiece in bracket play over a three-day period; then, the 16 bracket winners playing down to a champion, with the trophy handed out by mid-afternoon on Day 5.
You wonder how it is possible to organize this chaos, and then you realize this is Minnesota, where the grassroots baseball people — facing the challenges of soccer, being so much easier for a 10-year-old to play without causing family embarrassment, and lacrosse, where you can swing a stick without hitting anything — are extremely united with baseball as the underdog of modern youth sports.
Peck, now 85, and his many helpers have been able to keep lining up 16 quality baseball fields for a three-day weekend of bracket play in the middle of summer.