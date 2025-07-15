There’s no catch to cooking walleye, Minnesota’s favorite fish

Now is a great time for fresh walleye. A source of protein, omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin D and selenium, the fish is easy to cook. It’s too delicate for the grill, and though delicious when deep-fried, I prefer it lightly sautéed in a skillet or roasted in a hot oven. At the store, look for fish with shiny moist skin and tightly adhering scales, signs of freshness. Don’t hesitate to ask the fishmonger for advice.