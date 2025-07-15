There’s no catch to cooking walleye, Minnesota’s favorite fish

Recipes

July 15, 2025 at 3:00PM
The recipe for Sheet-pan Walleye with Blistered Tomatoes from Beth Dooley will work with any whitefish fillet. (Ashley Moyna Schwickert/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

“Fishing for walleye, eating walleye — it’s secular communion. It affirms your identity as a Minnesotan,” Karal Ann Marling, professor emerita at the University of Minnesota has said.

Walleye, sometimes referred to as the freshwater equivalent of dover sole, has somewhat of a cult following here. Where else could you find a 26-foot walleye statue like “Wally” standing tall at a lakeside park in Garrison, Minn.?

On the plate, nothing beats walleye. It’s meaty and firm with snowy white flesh of satiny succulence. Lean and slightly sweet, its flinty taste reflects its clean, watery home. The fillets have relatively few bones and are featured in Friday night fish fries, shore lunches and sautéed in a pan. As a bonus for home cooks, walleye does not smell fishy at all.

Walleye, related to perch, is known as pickerel in Michigan and is often sold as yellow pike in New York, where it’s made into gefilte fish (oy!). Anglers seek walleye in deep cold lakes from New York to Montana to North Carolina; but the fish are native to our Great Lakes region.

Now is a great time for fresh walleye. A source of protein, omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin D and selenium, the fish is easy to cook. It’s too delicate for the grill, and though delicious when deep-fried, I prefer it lightly sautéed in a skillet or roasted in a hot oven. At the store, look for fish with shiny moist skin and tightly adhering scales, signs of freshness. Don’t hesitate to ask the fishmonger for advice.

The only trick to cooking walleye is to not overcook it. It will be done in the oven or on the stove in 15 minutes or less, so be attentive. Walleye’s mild flavor welcomes assertive seasonings, so bring on the garlic, tomatoes, peppers, lemon-butter or ginger and lime.

It’s summertime, and the living is easy; with this Great Lakes fish, cooking is, too.

Sheet-Pan Walleye with Blistered Tomatoes

Serves 4 to 6.

Tangy, rich lemon-herb butter and bright, sweet cherry tomatoes give walleye a colorful boost. This quick-cooking recipe is easy enough for a weeknight dinner and pretty enough for a casual party. Just be sure to keep an eye on the oven so the fish does not overcook. From Beth Dooley.

  • ¼ c. unsalted butter, melted
    • 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
      • 2 tbsp. finely chopped parsley, plus more for garnish
        • 2 tbsp. finely chopped basil
          • 1 ½ to 1 ¾ lb. walleye or white fish fillets
            • 1 c. sliced cherry tomatoes
              • Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper
                • Lemon wedges for garnish

                  Directions

                  Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. In a small bowl, stir together the butter, lemon juice, parsley and basil.

                  Arrange the fish and the tomatoes on the parchment and drizzle generously with the seasoned butter. Season them all lightly with the salt and pepper. Roast until the fish is opaque and the fish flakes easily in the thickest part when gently pressed, about 10 to 12 minutes. Serve surrounded by the tomatoes and garnished with chopped parsley.

                  Beth Dooley is the author of “The Perennial Kitchen.” Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.

