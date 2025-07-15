Four candidates for St. Paul’s special City Council election

Four candidates are running to replace former St. Paul City Council President Mitra Jalali after she resigned in January from her Ward Four seat, as St. Paul grapples with high property taxes and rising rents, homelessness and addiction issues evident along University Avenue, and a stubborn emptiness downtown.
The fourth ward, on the city’s northwest corner, includes some of St. Paul’s wealthiest enclaves and some of its poorest, encompassing Hamline-Midway, Union Park, St. Anthony Park and parts of Macalester-Groveland.
It’s a ranked choice election, so voters will be asked to decide their first, second, third and fourth choices of the candidates.
The St. Paul DFL did not hold endorsing conventions for the seat.
Early voting began June 27, and the election will be held Aug. 12.
In-person early voting is at Ramsey County’s Plato building at 90 W. Plato Boulevard in St. Paul, Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Aug. 9.
To vote Aug. 12, find your polling place at myballotmn.sos.mn.gov.
Here are the candidates: