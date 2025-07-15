These five intersections will be the first in Minneapolis with cameras to catch speeders

Minneapolis city officials on Tuesday revealed where the the first five cameras that will used as part of a pilot to cite speeding drivers will be placed.
The locations — one each in the north, northeast, south and southwest parts of the city and downtown Minneapolis — all have 8% to 10% of drivers going more than 10 mph over the speed limit and a significant number of injury crashes, said Ethan Fawley, coordinator of the city’s Vision Zero program.
“We don’t have any gotcha locations,” Fawley said Tuesday during a press conference at the city’s Public Service Building. “We know we have a reckless speeding challenge in Minneapolis. That is reality. We need to be able to reduce speeding at those locations.”
The cameras will be turned on sometime in September.
The locations are:
- On Fremont Avenue near West Broadway
- On 18th Avenue NE. near Central Avenue NE.
- On Chicago Avenue S. near E. Franklin Avenue.
- On Nicollet Avenue S. near W. 46th Street.
- On N. 3rd Street near 1st Avenue N.
A few of the initial locations may be moved down the road. “We are trying things,” Fawley said of the pilot program..
Up to 11 more “high priority” intersections could be outfitted with cameras in 2026 with up to 42 locations operating by the time the pilot ends in 2029, Fawley said.
Minneapolis joins Mendota Heights as two cities that won approval from the Legislature to enact speed cameras and issue tickets. MnDOT also was granted authority to run a speed pilot in work zones, although infractions would only result in a warning.