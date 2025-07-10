Minneapolis spending $12 million to set up cameras to catch speeders

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday approved a $12 million contract for NovoaGlobal to set up a camera system to ticket speeders, and it could be expanded in future years to tag drivers who run red lights.
The action appears to be the last step needed to launch a pilot after Minneapolis won legislative approval to bring automated traffic enforcement to the state’s largest city. Cameras could be up an running as soon as August.
At the outset, cameras will be set up at five locations in Minneapolis and could grow to as many as 42 by the time the pilot is set to expire in 2029. The contract approved Thursday allows the city to extend the deal with NovoaGlobal.
The city has yet to identify where the first and subsequent cameras will be placed, but 51 sites have been identified as possible locations based on crash data.
Parameters spell out that cameras must be within 2,000 feet of a school, spread throughout the city and placed on streets identified as having a “traffic safety concern,” city documents state.
Cameras will be placed only on streets under the jurisdiction of Minneapolis, not on county roads such as Lyndale Avenue or state roads such as University Avenue that pass through the city.
Speeding has been identified as the leading traffic safety challenge in Minneapolis. Last year, speeding was cited as a factor in 11 of 14 fatal crashes in Minneapolis, Ethan Fawley, coordinator of the city’s Vision Zero program, told the Star Tribune in February.
Vision Zero is the city’s program with a goal of eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2027.