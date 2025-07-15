BCA reports use of force incident near Duluth after reports of arson, suspect shot

NORMANNA TOWNSHIP, Minn. — The State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said a use of force incident involving law enforcement occurred Tuesday morning near Duluth.
The word from the BCA followed emergency dispatch audio’s disclosure of a suspected arson of a home in Normanna Township and a man being shot while St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies were sealing off an area in pursuit of him.
The BCA said only that its agents and crime scene personnel have arrived to where the incident occurred. No official information has been released by the Sheriff’s Office as of early Tuesday afternoon.
However, communications among emergency dispatch and deputies in the field revealed that the 57-year-old man was shot about 9:50 a.m. and life-saving efforts soon afterward were called off. Officials have yet to say whether the gunfire came from law enforcement or was self-inflicted.
The incident unfolded starting sometime after 9:30 a.m., with the man’s home, roughly halfway between Duluth and Two Harbors on Heritage Road, set ablaze, according to the dispatches.
Bob Swanfeld is a relatively new neighbor, but said the man has been a problem to those in surrounding homes.
Julie Johnson’s parents, who lived next door to him, have filed a restraining order against him — one of several in this rural neighborhood, she said. The Johnsons had a fence built between the properties, she said.
Neither Swanfeld nor Johnson was able to access their homes on East Pioneer Road after noon because of blockades from the St. Louis County Search and Rescue Squad.