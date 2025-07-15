Duluth

BCA reports use of force incident near Duluth after reports of arson, suspect shot

The incident unfolded in a rural area between Duluth and Two Harbors.

By Christa Lawler and

Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 15, 2025 at 6:29PM
Emergency vehicles were clustered on a rural road on July 15, 2025, after a suspected arson and shooting in Normanna Township, Minn. (Christa Lawler/Star Tribune)

NORMANNA TOWNSHIP, Minn. — The State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said a use of force incident involving law enforcement occurred Tuesday morning near Duluth.

The word from the BCA followed emergency dispatch audio’s disclosure of a suspected arson of a home in Normanna Township and a man being shot while St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies were sealing off an area in pursuit of him.

The BCA said only that its agents and crime scene personnel have arrived to where the incident occurred. No official information has been released by the Sheriff’s Office as of early Tuesday afternoon.

However, communications among emergency dispatch and deputies in the field revealed that the 57-year-old man was shot about 9:50 a.m. and life-saving efforts soon afterward were called off. Officials have yet to say whether the gunfire came from law enforcement or was self-inflicted.

The incident unfolded starting sometime after 9:30 a.m., with the man’s home, roughly halfway between Duluth and Two Harbors on Heritage Road, set ablaze, according to the dispatches.

Bob Swanfeld is a relatively new neighbor, but said the man has been a problem to those in surrounding homes.

Julie Johnson’s parents, who lived next door to him, have filed a restraining order against him — one of several in this rural neighborhood, she said. The Johnsons had a fence built between the properties, she said.

Neither Swanfeld nor Johnson was able to access their homes on East Pioneer Road after noon because of blockades from the St. Louis County Search and Rescue Squad.

Among the earlier reports from dispatch was of a man who came up to the home on a golf cart and “sprayed something on the back porch, then lit it on fire and took off. They hit the [911 caller’s] husband in the face with something. ... [The caller] is now saying the neighbor’s house is on fire as well.”

Word from dispatch revealed the suspect had a gun and rode into the 911 caller’s yard on a lawn mower with a rifle.

“He is leaving the yard now,” the dispatcher told deputies. “House is completely engulfed.”

Dispatch announced his description and included that he was “wearing earmuffs [and] was last seen on a red lawn mower, and had a rifle in his lap. Also appears to have a flare gun.”

One deputy reported seeing what looked like a crashed lawn mower along the road, and a fellow deputy saying he heard what sounded like a lawn mower’s engine running.

Shortly after 9:51 a.m., a deputy screamed, “Right side! Right side!”

Dispatch alerted to “guy in the road,” quickly followed by one deputy saying, deputies saying “Shots fired! Shots fired!” then another, “Shots fired. Suspect is down.”

Return to startribune.com for updates on this breaking story.

about the writers

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the North Report newsletter at www.startribune.com/northreport.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

