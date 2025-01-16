The number of passengers caught carrying firearms through TSA checkpoints at the nation’s airports fell slightly last year, including at Minneapolis-St. Paul International, where agents confiscated 52 weapons.
Travelers caught with guns at U.S. airports fell slightly last year, including at Minneapolis-St. Paul
The 52 guns intercepted at the Twin Cities airport was one fewer than in 2023.
In 2023, TSA agents confiscated 53 guns at the Twin Cities airport, but the drop of one was notable because more than 14.5 million passengers passed through checkpoints at MSP last year. That was up 8.3% over 2023, the TSA said.
“One firearm at a checkpoint is too many,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Firearms present a safety risk for our employees and everyone else at the checkpoint. It’s also costly and slows down operations.”
Agents discovered one firearm for every 279,790 passengers screened at MSP, well below the national average. Nationally, TSA agents detected one firearm for every 135,383 travelers screened, the agency said.
MSP saw 58 passengers stopped for having firearms in carry-on luggage in 2022, which was the most in five years, TSA data showed.
“Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is a careless, dangerous mistake that can be easily avoided,” Minnesota TSA Federal Security Director Marty Robinson said. “When individuals bring firearms to our checkpoints, they are introducing a risk to everyone in the area. These incidents also slow down the checkpoint screening process for other travelers because when a firearm is detected, all activity in the lane comes to a complete halt until police arrive.”
Passengers with firearms stopped at a TSA checkpoint could face local police action and fines in addition to a civil penalty of about $15,000. TSA also will revoke PreCheck eligibility for at least five years if the passenger is enrolled in the expedited screening program.
Robinson reminded travelers that unloaded firearms can be placed in a locked hard case in checked baggage if declared to the airline.
Agents in Rochester, Minn., found one firearm at its checkpoints last year. It was the first time that happened in more than 5 years. In Duluth, agents intercepted two firearms, which was the same as in 2023, TSA said.
Nationally, TSA agents stopped 6,678 firearms from getting into secure areas, or about 18 firearms a day. That was down slightly from the record 6.737 confiscated in 2023. About 94% of firearms intercepted were loaded, the agency said.
Agents found firearms at 277 airports last year, with the most at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International with 440. Dallas-Fort Worth came in second with 390, followed by Houston’s George Bush International at 272, Phoenix 247, Nashville 188, Denver 166, Orlando 150, Dallas’ Love Field 143, Tampa 135 and Austin, Texas, 126.
