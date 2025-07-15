Outdoor Activities

Bear attacks are rare in Minnesota. But here’s what to do if you encounter one.

Bears rarely attack, but when they do, they’re usually provoked by food or dogs, bear experts said.

By Anna Sago

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 15, 2025 at 4:39PM
Black bears, about 18,000 of which live in Minnesota, rarely attack people. Carol Bauer/Contributed (Carol Bauer)

It’s a worst-case scenario for hikers, campers, and homeowners in the Upper Midwest: turning around to see a massive bear in pursuit.

The good news, according to experts? It’ll probably never happen.

Though a Wisconsin woman was hospitalized after a bear attack outside her home Saturday, such attacks are rare.

Despite the state being home to around 18,000 bears, since 1984, just 18 people have been hospitalized after a bear attack in Minnesota, and all have survived.

Black bears, the only species in the region, are docile and shy, according to Andy Ti, a bear project researcher with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and Breanne Barney, who manages the Minnesota Zoo’s Tropics Trail.

“99% of the time, they’re most likely to flee when they encounter people,” Ti said.

Barney said that a number of things can provoke a black bear to become aggressive, such as being cornered or even having a disease.

Ti said most of the attacks in Minnesota were related to dogs or food.

The DNR has bear safety resources online, but here are some of Ti’s top tips for staying safe in bear country.

Storing food safely

Whether at home or a campsite, don’t leave food outside, Ti said.

Any kind of food, including leftovers, dog food, bird seed and even residue on grills should be secured, as bears will eat “basically anything we or our dogs would be interested in,” he said.

At home, best practice is to clean up food residue, take waste inside and secure garbage bins by storing them in a garage or shed, behind an invisible fence, or with bear-proof straps.

While camping, a good option is to store food out of sight in a locked vehicle with the windows rolled up or in a bear-proof container.

Food can also sometimes be suspended above the ground, but Ti said it’s important to choose a tree that’s tall and wide enough.

Barney also advised being mindful of how animals might react differently if you have food with you while, say, hiking.

“Be mindful of the fact that you may come across wildlife in general, and what the consequences could potentially be if you were to interact with an animal,” she said.

Dogs and bears

It’s important to keep dogs inside if a bear is near your home, and on a leash while camping and hiking, Ti said.

Several of the bear attacks in Minnesota occurred after an unleashed dog ran toward a bear and then fled, triggering a chase.

“Bears have evolved with wolves, and so what tends to happen is that even if it’s a Jack Russell or something, they’re going to see any sort of canid as some sort of threat,” he said.

If a bear approaches

Bears rarely approach people, but if one takes an interest in you, it’s important not to run.

First, try moving away from the bear slowly. If it continues, Ti advised “escalating” the situation by making yourself appear larger and making loud noises.

Barney said to be thoughtful about how you approach intimidating the bear, though. Don’t wave arms, sticks or belongings at the animal in a threatening way if the goal is to get it to walk off.

“There’s a fine line (between) appearing bigger, making sure that you feel as though you’re calm and larger ... versus, like, actively throwing rocks at something, or waving sticks or arms in a way that the animal thinks that you may be a threat,” she said.

If the bear does attack, fight back.

And forget the “if it’s black” rhyme. Black bears come in multiple colors, including brown. If it’s in Minnesota, it’s a black bear, and you should fight back.

“Oftentimes it’s just trying to defend itself, and will make a scratch and then roll off,” Ti said. “In the off chance that it wants to persist, adding that extra pressure is helpful.”

Overall, though, both Barney and Ti emphasized that seeing a bear doesn’t mean it’s going to attack. In all likelihood, it will run off soon.

“You’re actually very lucky because of the fact that you do get to actually have that moment of seeing that animal in its wild state,” Barney said.

about the writer

Anna Sago

Intern

Anna Sago is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune on the Today Desk.

