Bear attacks are rare in Minnesota. But here’s what to do if you encounter one.

It’s a worst-case scenario for hikers, campers, and homeowners in the Upper Midwest: turning around to see a massive bear in pursuit.
The good news, according to experts? It’ll probably never happen.
Though a Wisconsin woman was hospitalized after a bear attack outside her home Saturday, such attacks are rare.
Despite the state being home to around 18,000 bears, since 1984, just 18 people have been hospitalized after a bear attack in Minnesota, and all have survived.
Black bears, the only species in the region, are docile and shy, according to Andy Ti, a bear project researcher with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and Breanne Barney, who manages the Minnesota Zoo’s Tropics Trail.
“99% of the time, they’re most likely to flee when they encounter people,” Ti said.
Barney said that a number of things can provoke a black bear to become aggressive, such as being cornered or even having a disease.
Ti said most of the attacks in Minnesota were related to dogs or food.