‘Owen was a hero’: How a 12-year-old saved his dad’s life with a clutch shot during a bear attack

The two of us were looking in opposite directions when Owen whispered: “Dad. Bear, bear bear.’’ He was armed with a 350 Legend hunting rifle and we watched as the bear approached. Bang! Owen’s shot hit the bear, but missed the ideal kill zone. The animal whirled, snapped its head around to bite at the bullet wound and ran out of sight. It was around 6 p.m. We sat for 20 minutes before starting our search. If the bear was downed somewhere close to us, we were allowing it time to bleed out without prompting it to flee further.