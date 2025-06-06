Sports

Podcast: How the Pacers taught the Thunder (and the Wolves) a playoff lesson

Host Michael Rand starts with Aaron Rodgers reportedly agreeing to sign with the Steelers. Plus the Pacers pulled off another improbable rally in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, stunning the Thunder in a way the Wolves could not.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 6, 2025 at 2:04PM
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) leaves the court after winning Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday. (Julio Cortez)

10:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a look at the Wolves’ ideal offseason in addition to what expectations should be for the Vikings and where we stand with the College Football Playoff.

41:00: A long, strange baseball road trip ended with a football loss for the Twins.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

