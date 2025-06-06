Podcast: How the Pacers taught the Thunder (and the Wolves) a playoff lesson

Host Michael Rand starts with Aaron Rodgers reportedly agreeing to sign with the Steelers, a development that came mere hours after Rand became convinced during a lunchtime run that Rodgers coming to Minnesota was a coin flip proposition. Plus the Pacers pulled off another improbable rally in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, stunning the Thunder in a way the Wolves could not.
10:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a look at the Wolves’ ideal offseason in addition to what expectations should be for the Vikings and where we stand with the College Football Playoff.
41:00: A long, strange baseball road trip ended with a football loss for the Twins.
