U.S. hiring likely slowed to 130,000 new jobs last month amid uncertainty over Trump's policies

WASHINGTON — The American job market likely continued to slow last month, hobbled by worries over President Donald Trump's trade wars, deportations and purges of the federal workforce.
The Labor Department's numbers on May hiring Friday are expected to show that businesses, government agencies and nonprofits added 130,000 jobs last month. That would be down from 177,000 in April but enough to stay ahead of people entering the workforce and keep the unemployment rate at a low 4.2%, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet.
Mainstream economists expect Trump's policies to take a toll on America's economy, the world's largest. His massive taxes on imports – tariffs – are expected to raise costs for U.S. companies that buy raw materials, equipment and components from overseas and force them to cut back hiring or even lay workers off. Billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has slashed federal workers and cancelled government contracts. Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration is expected to make it harder for businesses to find enough workers.
For the most part, though, any damage has yet to show up in the government's economic data.
The U.S. economy and job market have proven surprisingly resilient in recent years. When the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve raised their benchmark interest rate 11 times in 2022 and 2023, the higher borrowing costs were widely expected to tip the United States into a recession.
Instead, the economy kept growing and employers kept hiring.
But former Fed economist Claudia Sahm warns that the job market of 2025 isn't nearly as durable as the two or three years ago when immigrants were pouring into the U.S. job market and employers were posting record job openings.
''Any signs of weakness in the data this week would stoke fears of a recession again,'' Sahm, now chief economist at New Century Advisors, wrote in a Substack post this week. ''It's too soon to see the full effects of tariffs, DOGE, or other policies on the labor market; softening now would suggest less resilience to those later effects, raising the odds of a recession.''