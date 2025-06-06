Duluth car-living program for homeless people survives appeal, can re-open in church lot

DULUTH – The Duluth City Council has unanimously rejected an appeal of a decision to permit a car-sleeping program for homeless people in a residential neighborhood, allowing it to reopen immediately.
Vineyard Church in the northern Kenwood neighborhood offered to host the seasonal Safe Bay program this year in its wooded back parking lot, with space tight at the program’s former downtown site. The city’s Planning Commission approved a permit for the program at Vineyard, which ran for 10 days there before a group of neighbors appealed the decision and forced the city to shut down the program last month.
Hundreds have weighed in with city officials largely in support of Safe Bay, which for two years has offered a secure place for people to park, shower and sleep from May through October.
But some neighbors who live on a road behind Vineyard Church have opposed it, citing fears about trespassing, crime, privacy and litter. They weren’t satisfied with screening that was installed to block the view of the lot from their properties. The closest home is 250 feet from the parking lot.
The council’s job is to “make sure no rules were broken” and to ensure city code has been met, City Councilor Roz Randorf said before the vote. “We can check that box.”
The appeal, filed by several neighbors, argued that the Planning Commission’s decision violated city code related to the type of fencing required for an outdoor-living permit and the number of available toilets, among other allegations.
Attorney Brenda Miller spoke Thursday night on behalf of the neighbors, accusing the city of waiving rules for causes and friends. She said her clients had been vilified and labeled as “anti-homeless,” when they were really being “active and engaged citizens.”
“This is about your Planning Commission passing a permit that they knew did not meet city code,” said Darrin Phillips, one of the appellants. “This is not about NIMBY.”