A Duluth church offered its parking lot for ‘car-living’ homeless. Neighbors are unhappy.

DULUTH – A car-living program for the homeless here has operated without controversy for two years downtown.
This year, a plan to move Safe Bay to a residential neighborhood in the back lot of a church sent some neighbors into a tailspin. On Tuesday, the city’s Planning Commission unanimously approved a city-recommended permit for the Kenwood neighborhood site at Vineyard Church, amid an angry, jeering crowd.
“I don’t understand why we have to have a designated area to park cars for people to sleep in,” said Greg Hill, who lives near the church. “What you’re offering is enabling people. You’re not helping anyone.”
The Safe Bay program stems from Stepping On Up, a coalition of Duluth organizations taking on chronic homelessness. More than 700 people were counted as homeless in 2024, in a city of about 87,000. Duluth has only 200 shelter beds, and the city’s warming shelter operates seasonally. Safe Bay is an overnight program that typically runs from April through October.
With counterparts across the country, Safe Bay has used the parking lot of the Damiano Center, where registered guests can shower and sleep, as overnight staff monitor their safety. Its users are often victims of domestic violence, people working or going to school or in addiction recovery. Its proponents say it works, and large percentages of its users have found housing. But an expansion of the Chum homeless shelter means people who would normally sleep there will sleep at the Damiano Center during construction.
Chum wanted to avoid congestion, and separate the two populations. The Vineyard Church was willing, and had most of the needed amenities.
There’s a children’s play area and space to walk dogs, and “it’s wooded, quiet and private,” said Joel Kilgour, coordinator of Stepping On Up. “And vehicle living provides more dignity and security” than sleeping on the streets or on a shelter mat.
But neighbors whose properties border the back lot have fought the permit, picking apart the nonprofit’s responses to questions, parsing city code and accusing officials of bending the rules to accommodate Safe Bay.