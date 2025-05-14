A Duluth church offered its parking lot for ‘car-living’ homeless. Neighbors are unhappy.

With counterparts across the country, Safe Bay has used the parking lot of the Damiano Center, where registered guests can shower and sleep, as overnight staff monitor their safety. Its users are often victims of domestic violence, people working or going to school or in addiction recovery. Its proponents say it works, and large percentages of its users have found housing. But an expansion of the Chum homeless shelter means people who would normally sleep there will sleep at the Damiano Center during construction.