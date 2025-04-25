If Duluth crime is down, why are residents afraid?

DULUTH – Eric Faust opened his coffee roastery during the height of downtown Duluth’s synthetic drug crisis, fueled by a notorious scofflaw head shop.
It was “a super low point,” for the neighborhood, he said of the time more than a dozen years ago, when drug-seeking lines snaked down Superior Street across from his shop.
Since the Last Place on Earth closed, “everything is an improvement,” said Faust, whose Duluth Coffee Co. went on to weather major street reconstruction and the COVID-19 pandemic, with the same exodus of office workers, shoppers and businesses seen across the country.
But the perception that downtown is a dangerous place, unsafe to visit during the day or night, has persisted among residents in Duluth.
Mental illness, homelessness and addiction became more evident on downtown’s streets and in its skywalk during the pandemic. Needles, bodily waste, property destruction, open drug use and panhandling have accounted for the bulk of social media outrage and letters to the city, with some afraid such behavior could increase violent crime.
Downtown worker Bill Olson wrote to the city last summer that he’s watched the neighborhood’s business booster organization, Downtown Duluth, shift its focus from economic development to a “hope nobody gets punched or stabbed organization.”
However, Duluth police data shows drug offenses and larceny are crimes that have increased most in the downtown area, not violence. And while crime in Duluth did increase last year, there are specific reasons why it spiked, when overall, a downward trend stretches back decades.
“The data doesn’t support that downtown is unsafe,” Mayor Roger Reinert said in a recent interview.