He dares Duluth to shut his head shop

DULUTH - Every morning, dozens of customers line up outside the doors of Last Place on Earth so they can buy fake pot and other synthetic drugs as soon as the store opens at 10 a.m.
They are drawn to this old brick building because they know the head shop is one of the last places in Minnesota that openly sells the sometimes deadly substances despite a July 1 ban on synthetic drugs.
Some come from the Twin Cities, according to owner Jim Carlson. Others travel even farther. On Friday, a trucker from Grand Rapids, Minn., said he started making the 80-mile drive to Carlson’s store every three weeks because his neighborhood smoke shop stopped selling “herbal incense.”
Duluth resident Heidi Middleton, who was first in line, said she comes almost every day. “If I don’t have weed in my system, I go into convulsions and throw up,” said Middleton, 38. “It mellows me out.”
Any day now, Carlson predicts, police will raid the shop he’s owned for 29 years and arrest him. But every day that doesn’t happen puts another $16,000 or so in his till, Carlson estimates. That means the small, crowded shop -- which also sells sex toys, bongs and an array of other vice accessories -- is hauling in almost $6 million a year from synthetic marijuana and stimulants.
“Our sales are just insane,” Carlson recently told the Star Tribune. “If anything it’s gotten stronger with a lot of my competition getting out of it, nervous, not knowing what’s going on.”
Local officials, who have tried in vain for years to force Carlson to stop selling drug-related merchandise, think the retailer has gone way too far this time.
“He flaunts and he taunts, and I think it’s absolutely disgusting how you can sell a product to people that damages users and innocent bystanders,” Duluth City Council Member Todd Fedora said.