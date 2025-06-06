Minnesota’s Amy Thielen launches old-fashioned radio show for food lovers

Hosted by Thielen and KAXE’s Heidi Holtan, the show opens with the skills taught by Wisconsin’s own lutefisk master, Wally Everson. His voice carries a distinctive clipped accent, with juicy vowels and a faint rasp of experience. What starts as an almost offhand instructional, the way a grandfather might impart the most important wisdom, ends with a tender remembrance of his wife. As a newlywed, he learned how to make the dish she loved. In the years since she’s passed, it’s a way to reach across time by way of a lye box adorned with a skull and crossbones. The best kinds of love stories are, after all, a little bit dangerous.