Minnesota’s Amy Thielen launches old-fashioned radio show for food lovers

Lutefisk is low-hanging fruit. The Upper Midwest’s regional cuisine of lye-cured fish so popular in church basements around the holidays makes for an easy punchline.
But when chef and James Beard Award-winning writer Amy Thielen embarked on an adventure to make it, she knew she needed a little mentorship. “It just clicked deep in my food nerd self,” she said. The story of her journey and the surprisingly tasty results are at the heart of the first episode of Ham Radio, a new podcast and radio show that’s broadcast Friday nights on KAXE Radio (91.7 FM) out of Grand Rapids, Minn.
Hosted by Thielen and KAXE’s Heidi Holtan, the show opens with the skills taught by Wisconsin’s own lutefisk master, Wally Everson. His voice carries a distinctive clipped accent, with juicy vowels and a faint rasp of experience. What starts as an almost offhand instructional, the way a grandfather might impart the most important wisdom, ends with a tender remembrance of his wife. As a newlywed, he learned how to make the dish she loved. In the years since she’s passed, it’s a way to reach across time by way of a lye box adorned with a skull and crossbones. The best kinds of love stories are, after all, a little bit dangerous.
“I’m an old-school phone talker,” Thielen said. “That’s how I keep up with friends.” The show gives her the opportunity not only to connect with folks like Everson, but also to keep up with old friends and the chance to make a few new ones, too.
“I’ve wanted to make a podcast for years,” she said, but her rural home in a township north of Park Rapids made the technical side of recording challenging. That was how she connected with Holtan, KAXE’s director of content.
“I’ve been with KAXE for 25 years now,” said Holtan. Every Friday morning, she hosts a segment called “What’s for Breakfast?," where she talks to listeners of the independent public radio station. “Food is a great way to really crack into a conversation. Everyone opens up from this simple place and it can really lead to deeper stories. And the listeners really respond to it.”
When Thielen floated the idea to a mutual friend at the station about the possibility of doing a show, Holtan was immediately on board.
Thielen wanted to explore conversations shared around a topic, the way time tends to pass around an extended dinner table. There would be history, bonding experiences, common challenges — and it would all be told with a Minnesota audience in mind.