This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
AP PHOTOS: Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
The Associated Press
June 6, 2025 at 11:10AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Days before she was to deliver opening remarks to World Pride's human rights conference in Washington, Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, the co-founder of UK Black Pride, said she was denied entry to the United States after her visa was revoked due to her travels to Cuba earlier this year.