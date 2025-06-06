Five members of Minneapolis Highs street gang found guilty of racketeering conspiracy

The trial of five members of the Highs, one of north Minneapolis’ most prolific street gangs, has ended in guilty verdicts for each man on various charges from racketeering conspiracy to possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
The convictions, reached Thursday at the Minneapolis federal courthouse, mark the second jury trial against Highs members since the U.S. Attorney’s Office embarked on a strategy to topple the city’s street gangs using the same federal law that broke up East Coast mob families decades ago.
“The Highs have long terrorized north Minneapolis, bringing drugs, violence, and murder into our community,” acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said in a statement. “This verdict represents yet another step in our fight against gang violence.”
The indictment charging 45 members of the Highs, which has operated in north Minneapolis since 2008, accused the group of a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) conspiracy tied to five murders between April and September 2021. The operation was also linked to more than 10 attempted murders and robbery and drug trafficking.
On Thursday, jurors found Tyreese Giles, 24, Trevaun Robinson, 29, William Banks, 35, and Gregory Brown, 35, guilty of racketeering conspiracy charges outlined in the indictment. The panel found Josiah Taylor, 31, not guilty of racketeering but guilty of conspiring to distribute controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking.
Thursday’s verdicts brings the number of convictions in the RICO case to 37, with eight people awaiting trial, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The Star Tribune left messages for the attorneys of each defendant. Bruce Rivers, Giles’ counsel, said he intends to appeal the ruling and the jury’s decision left the defense “scratching our heads.”
Numerous drug deals and the murder of a rival gang member in September 2021 were at the center of the men’s charges. According to the indictment, Giles is accused of carrying out the fatal shooting of a member of the Lows gang outside a Minneapolis market. The federal jury found him guilty of committing the murder in furtherance of the gang, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.