Five members of Minneapolis Highs street gang found guilty of racketeering conspiracy

The verdicts conclude the latest trial targeting Minneapolis street gangs.

By Sarah Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 6, 2025 at 12:30PM
Federal prosecutors in 2023 announced sweeping charges against a long list of defendants they said hail from two of the three most prominent Minneapolis street gangs. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The trial of five members of the Highs, one of north Minneapolis’ most prolific street gangs, has ended in guilty verdicts for each man on various charges from racketeering conspiracy to possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The convictions, reached Thursday at the Minneapolis federal courthouse, mark the second jury trial against Highs members since the U.S. Attorney’s Office embarked on a strategy to topple the city’s street gangs using the same federal law that broke up East Coast mob families decades ago.

“The Highs have long terrorized north Minneapolis, bringing drugs, violence, and murder into our community,” acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said in a statement. “This verdict represents yet another step in our fight against gang violence.”

The indictment charging 45 members of the Highs, which has operated in north Minneapolis since 2008, accused the group of a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) conspiracy tied to five murders between April and September 2021. The operation was also linked to more than 10 attempted murders and robbery and drug trafficking.

On Thursday, jurors found Tyreese Giles, 24, Trevaun Robinson, 29, William Banks, 35, and Gregory Brown, 35, guilty of racketeering conspiracy charges outlined in the indictment. The panel found Josiah Taylor, 31, not guilty of racketeering but guilty of conspiring to distribute controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking.

Thursday’s verdicts brings the number of convictions in the RICO case to 37, with eight people awaiting trial, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Star Tribune left messages for the attorneys of each defendant. Bruce Rivers, Giles’ counsel, said he intends to appeal the ruling and the jury’s decision left the defense “scratching our heads.”

Numerous drug deals and the murder of a rival gang member in September 2021 were at the center of the men’s charges. According to the indictment, Giles is accused of carrying out the fatal shooting of a member of the Lows gang outside a Minneapolis market. The federal jury found him guilty of committing the murder in furtherance of the gang, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Federal prosecutors said the trial proved the men “were members of various ‘cliques’ or subsets of the Highs,” a group with a primary agenda consisting of “gang-related murders, shootings and distribution of narcotics” as they claimed territory north of W. Broadway Avenue in north Minneapolis. The enterprise’s rival gang, the Lows, which operated south of the road, have been separately charged with federal crimes, including racketeering.

Three members of the Highs gang were convicted last month of charges including federal racketeering and using firearms that led to the death of an innocent bystander.

Last year, three alleged members of the Minneapolis Bloods street gang were found guilty of charges including racketeering conspiracy and using firearms to carry out two homicides.

Another RICO trial involving Highs gang members starts Monday.

