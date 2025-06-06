Billion-dollar battery plant pauses construction amid electric vehicle and tariff uncertainty

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Japanese company has halted construction on a $1.6 billion factory in South Carolina to help make batteries for electric BMWs, citing ''policy and market uncertainty.''
While AESC didn't specify what those problems are, South Carolina's Republican governor said the company is dealing with the potential loss of federal tax breaks for electric vehicle buyers and incentives for EV businesses as well as tariff uncertainties from President Donald Trump's administration.
''What we're doing is urging caution — let things play out because all of the these changes are taking place,'' Gov. Henry McMaster said.
AESC announced the suspension in construction of its plant in Florence on Thursday,
''Due to policy and market uncertainty, we are pausing construction at our South Carolina facility at this time," the company's statement said.
AESC promised to restart construction, although it didn't say when, and vowed to meet its commitment to hire 1,600 workers and invest $1.6 billion. The company said it has already invested $1 billion in the Florence plant.
The battery maker based in Japan also has facilities in China, the United Kingdom, France, Spain and Germany. In the U.S., AESC has a plant in Tennessee and is building one in Kentucky. The statement didn't mention any changes with other plants.
The South Carolina plant is supposed to sell battery cells to BMW, which is building its own battery assembly site near its giant auto plant in Greer. BMW said the construction pause by AESC doesn't change its plans to open its plant in 2026.