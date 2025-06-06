High school sports: Scores and results for Thursday, June 5

Baseball
CLASS 4A
Section 2 • championship
• Minnetonka 1, Chanhassen 0
Section 5
• Maple Grove 5, Champlin Park 0
Championship
• Champlin Park 6, Maple Grove 3
Section 6 • championship
• Edina 2, Wayzata 1
Section 7
• Blaine 1, Andover 0
Championship
• Andover 8, Blaine 2
Section 8
• St. Michael-Albertville 4, Moorhead 3
Championship
• Moorhead 4, St. Michael-Albertville 3
CLASS 3A
Section 2 • championship
• Mankato East 6, Mankato West 3
Section 4 • championship
• Mahtomedi 4, Hill-Murray 2
Section 6
• Orono 6, Delano 1
Section 8
• Hutchinson 1, Fergus Falls 0
Championship
• Hutchinson 12, Fergus Falls 5
CLASS 2A
Section 2
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 4, Maple River 2
Championship
• Maple River 6, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 3
Section 3
• Montevideo 6, Luverne 3
Championship
• Luverne 9, Montevideo 0
Section 4
• Minnehaha Academy 6, Concordia Academy 0
Championship
• Concordia Academy 10, Minnehaha Academy 3
Section 5 • championship
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 12, Holy Family 3
Section 6
• Albany 6, Pierz 2
Championship
• Pierz 3, Albany 0
Section 7 • championship
• Duluth Marshall 6, Proctor 3
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • championship
• New Ulm Cathedral 3, Springfield 2
Section 3
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 15, Yellow Medicine East 5
Championship
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 18, Yellow Medicine East 3
Section 4 • championship
• Legacy Christian 7, New Life Academy 3
Section 5 • championship
• Frazee 10, Sebeka 4
Section 6 • championship
• Parkers Prairie 2, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 1
Section 7 • championship
• South Ridge 13, Ely 1
Section 8
• Red Lake County 8, Win-E-Mac 0
Championship
• Red Lake County 11, Win-E-Mac 1
SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Section 5
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 10, Wayzata 8
Section 7
• Blaine 8, Anoka 6
Section 8
• Moorhead 6, St. Michael-Albertville 3
SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Section 7
• Chisago Lakes 10, Centennial 4
Section 8
• Elk River/Zimmerman 5, Moorhead 2
Softball
CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Third place
• Forest Lake 7, White Bear Lake 2
Consolation final
• Farmington 9, Edina 0
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Third place
• Mankato East 2, Chisago Lakes 1
Consolation final
• Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Becker 0
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Third place
• Randolph 3, Jackson Co. Central 1
Consolation final
• Spectrum 1, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Third place
• Bethlehem Academy 2, Braham 0
Consolation final
• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 4, Blackduck 1
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Singles • quarterfinals
• Swenson, Mounds View, def. Barbeau, Minnetonka, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
• Gopalakrishnan, Blake, def. Pham, Mahtomedi, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
• Beduhn, Wayzata, def. Michaels, Eagan, 6-2, 6-3.
• Campbell, Bloomington Jefferson, def. Zoubek, Elk River, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.
Doubles • quarterfinals
• Salisbury/Ranjith, Wayzata, def. Lowman/Gustafson, Cambridge-Isanti, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
• Tangeti/Chau, Eden Prairie, def. Kennel/Wisniewski, Rochester Mayo, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.
• Perrill/Martini, St. Thomas Academy, def. Lindstrom/Spata, St. Thomas Academy, 6-0, 6-2.
• Daigle/Swenson, Mounds View, def. Norman/Loucks, Edina, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Singles • quarterfinals
• Arvidson, St. Paul Academy, def. Dille, Litchfield, 6-0, 6-0.
• Helberg, North Branch, def. Lundeen, Redwood Valley, 6-3, 6-1.
• Cook, Minnehaha Academy, def. Lavan, Cloquet, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
• Ritter, Rochester Lourdes, def. Corrnelius, Thief River Falls, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles • quarterfinals
• Colton/Macedo, St. Paul Academy, def. VanderWeyst/Erkens, Foley, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
• Fink/Palen, Rochester Lourdes, def. Petto/Zoya, Breck, 6-2, 6-3.
• Senaratna/Wong, St. Paul Academy, def. Dixon/Ribar, St. Peter, 6-0, 6-0.
• Brewer/Granseth, Winona Cotter, def. Glaser/Grabrian, St. Anthony, 6-1, 6-2.
SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Section 3
• St. Paul Central def. Eagan, 3-2
Section 5
• Park Center def. Roseville, 25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 24-26, 15-12
