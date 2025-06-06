High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Thursday, June 5

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 6, 2025 at 4:27AM
(Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Baseball

CLASS 4A

Section 2 • championship

• Minnetonka 1, Chanhassen 0

Section 5

• Maple Grove 5, Champlin Park 0

Championship

• Champlin Park 6, Maple Grove 3

Section 6 • championship

• Edina 2, Wayzata 1

Section 7

• Blaine 1, Andover 0

Championship

• Andover 8, Blaine 2

Section 8

• St. Michael-Albertville 4, Moorhead 3

Championship

• Moorhead 4, St. Michael-Albertville 3

CLASS 3A

Section 2 • championship

• Mankato East 6, Mankato West 3

Section 4 • championship

• Mahtomedi 4, Hill-Murray 2

Section 6

• Orono 6, Delano 1

Section 8

• Hutchinson 1, Fergus Falls 0

Championship

• Hutchinson 12, Fergus Falls 5

CLASS 2A

Section 2

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 4, Maple River 2

Championship

• Maple River 6, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 3

Section 3

• Montevideo 6, Luverne 3

Championship

• Luverne 9, Montevideo 0

Section 4

• Minnehaha Academy 6, Concordia Academy 0

Championship

• Concordia Academy 10, Minnehaha Academy 3

Section 5 • championship

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 12, Holy Family 3

Section 6

• Albany 6, Pierz 2

Championship

• Pierz 3, Albany 0

Section 7 • championship

• Duluth Marshall 6, Proctor 3

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • championship

• New Ulm Cathedral 3, Springfield 2

Section 3

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 15, Yellow Medicine East 5

Championship

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 18, Yellow Medicine East 3

Section 4 • championship

• Legacy Christian 7, New Life Academy 3

Section 5 • championship

• Frazee 10, Sebeka 4

Section 6 • championship

• Parkers Prairie 2, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 1

Section 7 • championship

• South Ridge 13, Ely 1

Section 8

• Red Lake County 8, Win-E-Mac 0

Championship

• Red Lake County 11, Win-E-Mac 1

Lacrosse • boys

SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Section 5

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 10, Wayzata 8

Section 7

• Blaine 8, Anoka 6

Section 8

• Moorhead 6, St. Michael-Albertville 3

Lacrosse • girls

SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Section 7

• Chisago Lakes 10, Centennial 4

Section 8

• Elk River/Zimmerman 5, Moorhead 2

Softball

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Third place

• Forest Lake 7, White Bear Lake 2

Consolation final

• Farmington 9, Edina 0

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Third place

• Mankato East 2, Chisago Lakes 1

Consolation final

• Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Becker 0

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Third place

• Randolph 3, Jackson Co. Central 1

Consolation final

• Spectrum 1, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Third place

• Bethlehem Academy 2, Braham 0

Consolation final

• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 4, Blackduck 1

Tennis • boys

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Singles • quarterfinals

• Swenson, Mounds View, def. Barbeau, Minnetonka, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

• Gopalakrishnan, Blake, def. Pham, Mahtomedi, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

• Beduhn, Wayzata, def. Michaels, Eagan, 6-2, 6-3.

• Campbell, Bloomington Jefferson, def. Zoubek, Elk River, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Doubles • quarterfinals

• Salisbury/Ranjith, Wayzata, def. Lowman/Gustafson, Cambridge-Isanti, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

• Tangeti/Chau, Eden Prairie, def. Kennel/Wisniewski, Rochester Mayo, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

• Perrill/Martini, St. Thomas Academy, def. Lindstrom/Spata, St. Thomas Academy, 6-0, 6-2.

• Daigle/Swenson, Mounds View, def. Norman/Loucks, Edina, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Singles • quarterfinals

• Arvidson, St. Paul Academy, def. Dille, Litchfield, 6-0, 6-0.

• Helberg, North Branch, def. Lundeen, Redwood Valley, 6-3, 6-1.

• Cook, Minnehaha Academy, def. Lavan, Cloquet, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

• Ritter, Rochester Lourdes, def. Corrnelius, Thief River Falls, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles • quarterfinals

• Colton/Macedo, St. Paul Academy, def. VanderWeyst/Erkens, Foley, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

• Fink/Palen, Rochester Lourdes, def. Petto/Zoya, Breck, 6-2, 6-3.

• Senaratna/Wong, St. Paul Academy, def. Dixon/Ribar, St. Peter, 6-0, 6-0.

• Brewer/Granseth, Winona Cotter, def. Glaser/Grabrian, St. Anthony, 6-1, 6-2.

Volleyball • boys

SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Section 3

• St. Paul Central def. Eagan, 3-2

Section 5

• Park Center def. Roseville, 25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 24-26, 15-12

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Thursday, June 5

card image

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

Politics

Walz backs transgender kids in sports as Democrats grapple with debate over bans

card image

High Schools

Recruiting picks up for Minnesota’s boys basketball class of 2026 during spring AAU season

card image