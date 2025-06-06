Nation

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to leave mass layoffs at Education Department in place

The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to pause a court order to reinstate Education Department employees who were fired in mass layoffs as part of President Donald Trump's plan to dismantle the agency.

The Associated Press
June 6, 2025 at 3:20PM

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to pause a court order to reinstate Education Department employees who were fired in mass layoffs as part of President Donald Trump's plan to dismantle the agency.

The Justice Department's emergency appeal to the high court said U.S. District Judge Myong Joun in Boston exceeded his authority last month when he issued a preliminary injunction reversing the layoffs of nearly 1,400 people and putting the broader plan on hold.

Joun's order has blocked one of Trump's biggest campaign promises and effectively stalled the effort to wind down the department. A federal appeals court refused to put the order on hold while the administration appealed.

about the writer

about the writer

MARK SHERMAN

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend sobs on the stand while describing sex marathons

Sean ''Diddy'' Combs ' recent ex-girlfriend sobbed on the witness stand Friday while describing their many drug-fueled sex marathons, saying he ignored her when she signaled that she wanted to stop and chided her for crying after one of the encounters.

Nation

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to leave mass layoffs at Education Department in place

Nation

The Latest: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend sobs while describing abuse during testimony