Jury deliberations to resume in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial

A Manhattan jury will resume deliberations Friday in Harvey Weinstein 's sex crimes retrial after ending its first day without reaching a verdict in a case that encapsulated the #MeToo movement.

The Associated Press
June 6, 2025 at 4:10AM

The panel, which was handed the case Thursday morning, has requested to hear a readback of some testimony from two of Weinstein's accusers, as well as to see medical records from one of those women.

The jury of seven women and five men is considering two counts of criminal sex act and one count of rape against the 73-year-old Oscar-winning movie producer, with the criminal sex act charges the higher-degree felonies. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty.

Sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein propelled the #MeToo movement in 2017.

He was eventually convicted of sex crimes in New York and California, but the New York conviction was overturned last year, leading to the retrial before a new jury and a different judge.

Jurors heard more than five weeks of testimony, including lengthy testimony from three accusers.

