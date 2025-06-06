Here’s what’s behind the roundabout-ification of Minnesota roads

The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to make a deadly stretch of Highway 7 in the west metro less dangerous.
Many intersections along the 18-mile stretch from Hopkins to St. Bonifacius have concerningly high crash rates, including head-ons and T-bones that can leave people severely injured or dead.
One option being studied to fix it is “roundabout corridors,” bringing as many as 11 circular intersections to the roadway.
“The roundabout corridor really scores high for safety,” Bolton and Menk Senior Project Manager Paul Glaser said in a recent public meeting to discuss options for the western segment of the stretch. “It probably has the highest safety benefit of any alternative.”
In recent years, conversations like this one have launched the roundabout from relative obscurity to a common feature of Minnesota roads, numbering roughly 550 by one count from transportation engineering firm Kittelson and Associates.
Roundabouts are in every corner of Minnesota. There are roundabouts in Sartell, Mankato, Richfield, Elko New Market and Lakeville. There are so many in Woodbury that a local news newsletter is named for them. A roundabout helps drivers navigate a farm field crossroads outside New Ulm. One in Northfield incorporates a muraled pedestrian tunnel.
But while the rise in roundabouts is heralded by traffic engineers as a major safety improvement, it remains polarizing among Minnesota’s driving public.
“Court of public opinion, the jury is still out on them,” said Bemidji City Engineer Sam Anderson. “In a conversation with a stranger, it usually starts with ‘Are you Republican or you are you Democrat?’, and then the next conversation is ‘Do you like roundabouts or don’t you like roundabouts?’”