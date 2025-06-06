Ukraine under ongoing Russian missile and drone attack that has wounded at least 3

The nighttime attack came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said it might be better to let Ukraine and Russia ''fight for a while'' before pulling them apart and pursuing peace, in comments that were a remarkable detour from Trump's often-stated appeals to stop the three-year war. Trump spoke as he met with Germany's new chancellor, who appealed to him as the ''key person in the world'' who could halt the bloodshed by pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin.